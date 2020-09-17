1/1
Terry Velton Jordan
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Terry Velton Jordan, 73, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury. Mr. Jordan was born September 27, 1946 in Cabarrus County. He was a son of the late Harvey Jordan and Verba Chastain Jordan. He was a member of the Cooleemee Civitan Club, The Message Community Church, and was a former member of Locke Fire Department. His hobbies included fishing and gardening, and he loved his dogs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Louneil Jordan and Levonda Griffin; and three brothers, Donald Jordan, James Dalton Jordan and Ted Jordan. Mr. Jordan is survived by son, Brad Jordan and wife Melanie of Salisbury; daughter, Crystal Jordan Parks and husband James of Mocksville; two grandchildren, Valerie Jordan and Taylor Parks; and two brothers, Ned Jordan of Kannapolis and Vernon Jordan of Enochville. Service: A funeral service is scheduled for 10:45 am Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Chris Williams will officiate. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 9 to 10:30 am Saturday at Lady's Funeral Home. Memorial: Memorials may be sent to American Heart Association - Charlotte, 128 South Tryon Street, Suite 1588, Charlotte, NC 28202. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mr. Jordan.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Lady's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Funeral service
10:45 AM
Lady's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lady's Funeral Home
268 North Cannon Boulevard
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved