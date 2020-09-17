Mr. Terry Velton Jordan, 73, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury. Mr. Jordan was born September 27, 1946 in Cabarrus County. He was a son of the late Harvey Jordan and Verba Chastain Jordan. He was a member of the Cooleemee Civitan Club, The Message Community Church, and was a former member of Locke Fire Department. His hobbies included fishing and gardening, and he loved his dogs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Louneil Jordan and Levonda Griffin; and three brothers, Donald Jordan, James Dalton Jordan and Ted Jordan. Mr. Jordan is survived by son, Brad Jordan and wife Melanie of Salisbury; daughter, Crystal Jordan Parks and husband James of Mocksville; two grandchildren, Valerie Jordan and Taylor Parks; and two brothers, Ned Jordan of Kannapolis and Vernon Jordan of Enochville. Service: A funeral service is scheduled for 10:45 am Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Chris Williams will officiate. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 9 to 10:30 am Saturday at Lady's Funeral Home. Memorial: Memorials may be sent to American Heart Association
- Charlotte, 128 South Tryon Street, Suite 1588, Charlotte, NC 28202. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com
. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mr. Jordan.