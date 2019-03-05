Terry Wayne Wyrick, 71, of China Grove, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019. He was born Nov. 7, 1947 in Salisbury, to the late Lula Bostian Wyrick and Steadman B. Wyrick. Mr. Wyrick graduated from East Rowan High School in 1966 and was a Vietnam veteran having served in the United States Air Force from 1967-1971 where he ranked as Sergeant. He retired from Fiber Industries, Inc. in 2004 after 35 years of service and was a member of China Grove Church of God where he was known as the Candy Man. Terry loved his church and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his brother, Ray Wyrick and sister, Jane Peeler. Terry is survived by his wife, Judy Fisher Wyrick , whom he married Aug. 31, 1968; two daughters, Tara (Mike) Jones of Salisbury and Teresa (Bo) Miller of Salisbury; three grandchildren, Taylor (Justin) Hill, Zachary Hill and Ciara Alley; two great-grandchildren, Tucker and Paityn; and two brothers, Richard (Doris) Wyrick of Linwood and Larry Wyrick of Salisbury. Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 1-2 p.m. at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell. Service: The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in the Powles Staton Funeral Home Chapel, Rockwell, with Pastor Steve Sprinkle, officiating. Burial will take place in the Brookhill Memorial Gardens with Military Rites. Memorials: Memorials may be made to China Grove Church of God, 413 N Franklin St., China Grove, NC 28023. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Wyrick family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
