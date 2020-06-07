Thelma Bryan Leviner, 86, of Salisbury, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at Autumn Care of Salisbury. Thelma was born February 21, 1934 in Goshen, AL to the late Sanford and Zennie Bryan. She attended Destination Hope Church, she enjoyed baking, and playing bingo on Friday night. Thelma was very family oriented, she loved traveling and spending time with her family. She was a very caring and giving person who would drop whatever she was doing to help others. In addition to her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her sisters, Francis, Ann and Sybil, and brother, David. Thelma is survived by her son, Billy Eugene Canup and wife Christine of Salisbury; daughter, Judy Elaine GIlbert and husband Roger of Salisbury; grandsons, James Canup of Albemarle, and Jeremy Gilbert of Salisbury; granddaughters, Cynthia Marie Coleman and husband Robert of Salisbury, and Teresa Elaine Myers of Rockwell; she is also survived by 8 great grandchildren. Arrangements: The family will greet friends and relatives on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 10:00 am - 11:00 am at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in the Powles Staton Funeral Home Chapel, Rockwell, NC, with Pastor Michael Reavis, officiating. Burial will follow at Brookhill Memorial Gardens. Memorials: In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Destination Hope Church PO box 1134, Granite Quarry, NC 28072. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Leviner family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 7, 2020.