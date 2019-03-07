Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma Parrott Query. View Sign

Thelma Parrott Query, 93, formerly of Kannapolis, went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Trinity Elms Health and Rehab in Clemmons, where she was a resident for the last two years. She was born Nov. 29, 1925, in Sevier County, Tenn., to the late Michael Parrott and Laura Parrott Adams. Thelma retired from Cannon Mills after more than 40 years of service. She was a member of Lakewood Baptist Church for 70 years. She delighted in watching and feeding birds, and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed her friends, sharing laughter and good food. Most of all, she loved her Lord and Savior. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Charles O. Query; brothers, Arthur, Rex and Robert Parrott; and sisters, Effie Foxx, Genevie Singley and Rosa Lee Huskey. Those left to cherish her memory are son, Steve Query (Cindy) of Moncks Corner, S.C.; daughter, Phyllis Mills (Mike) of Clemmons; five grandchildren, Bryan Mills (Donna) of Winston-Salem, Brandon Mills (Shannon) of Wake Forest, Meredith Query of St. Simons Island, Ga., Melissa Pearson (Jonathan) of Lyman, S.C. and Michelle Sullivan (Jeremy) of Wilmington; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces. Service & Visitation: A celebration of life will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel in Kannapolis, with Rev. Jonathan Pearson officiating. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Whitley's Funeral Home. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lakewood Baptist Church, 806 Klutz St., Kannapolis, NC 28081. Whitley's Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Whitley's Funeral Home

1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd

Kannapolis , NC 28083

