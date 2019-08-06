Thelma Rebecca Powlas Elie, 89, of Salisbury, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at the Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks. Born June 1, 1930 in Woodleaf, she was the daughter of the late Annie Goodman Powlas and John A. Powlas. Mrs. Elie was raised and educated in Woodleaf. She loved her home, sewing, plants, family and her granddogs, Penny and Blessings In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Lloyd Powlas; and sisters, Mavis Powlas Blackwelder, Madge Powlas Hall and Dorothy Powlas Blair. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Gene N. Elie of Salisbury; daughter, Terry Elie Mangan Francis and husband John of Salisbury; grandchildren, Timothy Mangan and wife Charity of Concord and Tangelee Mangan and fiancé Eric Stanton of Charlotte; great-grandchild, Rainey Mangan; and niece, Sylvia Shaver. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends from 12-1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at Summersett Funeral Home followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. at Summersett Memorial Chapel with Rev. Jerry Snipes officiating. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Elie/Francis family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 6, 2019