Thelma Wood Boulus, 94, of Salisbury passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. She was born May 21, 1926 in Salisbury, and was the daughter of the late Thompson B. Wood and Esther Miller Wood. Mrs. Boulus graduated from Spencer High School, Class of 1944 and attended Salisbury Business College. On December 24, 1944, she married Albert “Al” Boulus at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Al and Thelma had a wonderful and happy life together for 65 years. She along with her husband Al, operated Al's Nighthawk Restaurant for 51 years before retiring and heading for the golf course, something which they both loved to play and watch on TV. Mrs. Boulus was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Society of Saint Joseph, a Charter member of the Catholic Daughters of America, Court #1759, an avid golfer and a member of Corbin Hills Ladies Golf Association, past member of the Rowan Memorial Hospital Auxiliary where she served as a hospital volunteer for 35 years and was a Charter member of Saint Ann's Circle. Preceding her in death was her husband Albert “Al” Boulus, Son-in-Law Dan Flowe, brother Mack Wood and Sister-in-Law Carrie Mae Wood. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Michael Boulus and his sons Albert Boulus (Carrie) and Ian Boulus (Lauren) all of Raleigh; daughter, Sandra Boulus Flowe of Salisbury and her children, Tony Graham (Tawana) of Canyon, TX, and Shai Harley (Tom) of Kansas City, KS and their children, Jaelon and Brynn, and Jennifer Flowe Blevins (Andy) of Hickory and their children Eli and Abby, and great granddaughter, Skylar Boulus of Raleigh. Sister-in-Law, Doris Bernard of Charlotte and multiple nieces and nephews. Because of COVID restrictions, it is asked that all in attendance please wear a mask and social distance. The family would like to say thank you to the staff at Trinity Oaks for their loving care of our mother/grandmother over the last few years. Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 375 Lumen Christi Drive, Salisbury, NC 28144 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. There will be a greeting of friends in the Narthex of Sacred Heart Catholic Church from 3:30-4 PM Thursday, November 19, 2020, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 4 PM with Rev. John J. Eckert officiating. Entombment will follow at Rowan Memorial Park Mausoleum. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Boulus family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
.