1/1
Thelma Wood Boulus
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thelma Wood Boulus, 94, of Salisbury passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. She was born May 21, 1926 in Salisbury, and was the daughter of the late Thompson B. Wood and Esther Miller Wood. Mrs. Boulus graduated from Spencer High School, Class of 1944 and attended Salisbury Business College. On December 24, 1944, she married Albert “Al” Boulus at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Al and Thelma had a wonderful and happy life together for 65 years. She along with her husband Al, operated Al's Nighthawk Restaurant for 51 years before retiring and heading for the golf course, something which they both loved to play and watch on TV. Mrs. Boulus was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Society of Saint Joseph, a Charter member of the Catholic Daughters of America, Court #1759, an avid golfer and a member of Corbin Hills Ladies Golf Association, past member of the Rowan Memorial Hospital Auxiliary where she served as a hospital volunteer for 35 years and was a Charter member of Saint Ann's Circle. Preceding her in death was her husband Albert “Al” Boulus, Son-in-Law Dan Flowe, brother Mack Wood and Sister-in-Law Carrie Mae Wood. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Michael Boulus and his sons Albert Boulus (Carrie) and Ian Boulus (Lauren) all of Raleigh; daughter, Sandra Boulus Flowe of Salisbury and her children, Tony Graham (Tawana) of Canyon, TX, and Shai Harley (Tom) of Kansas City, KS and their children, Jaelon and Brynn, and Jennifer Flowe Blevins (Andy) of Hickory and their children Eli and Abby, and great granddaughter, Skylar Boulus of Raleigh. Sister-in-Law, Doris Bernard of Charlotte and multiple nieces and nephews. Because of COVID restrictions, it is asked that all in attendance please wear a mask and social distance. The family would like to say thank you to the staff at Trinity Oaks for their loving care of our mother/grandmother over the last few years. Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 375 Lumen Christi Drive, Salisbury, NC 28144 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. There will be a greeting of friends in the Narthex of Sacred Heart Catholic Church from 3:30-4 PM Thursday, November 19, 2020, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 4 PM with Rev. John J. Eckert officiating. Entombment will follow at Rowan Memorial Park Mausoleum. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Boulus family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
03:30 - 04:00 PM
Narthex of Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Mass of Christian Burial
04:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 633-2111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 18, 2020
She was a great woman. I got to know her while i worked at Trinity Oaks. I always enjoyed our talks. I wish i could of come to see her more. Miss Thelma i will treasure your friendship forever. Will keep your family in my thoughts and prayers.
Jill Woods
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved