Thelma Woodyard

Thelma Emily Woodyard, 89, passed away on July 21, 2020. She was born April 1, 1931 in Columbus, Ohio to Timothy and Emily Lawler. She was proud to be living on her own and happy to be able to drive where she wanted to go by herself. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Donald H. Woodyard; her mother, Emily Lavena Lawler; her father, Timothy Joseph Lawler; and four brothers and two sisters. She was educated in Columbus, Ohio and was a member of the debate team in high school. After high school, she met her future husband on a blind date. She married Donald H. Woodyard in 1952 and they had three children together. Thelma and Don lived in several states before settling in Salisbury. When they lived in North Wilkesboro, Thelma was the President of the Junior Women's Club and was voted Woman of the Year. Thelma was always a leader. When they settled in Salisbury, she and Don became very active members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Thelma became the Regent of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. One of her favorite things to do was sing. Thelma was a member of the Sacred Heart Church Choir for over 35 years. Thelma served as president of the Salisbury-Rowan Choral Society and was an active participant in many Piedmont Players shows and plays. Before retiring, Thelma was the Executive Director of Meals on Wheels for Salisbury-Rowan County. Thelma also attended Rowan-Cabarrus Community College to obtain her college degree while raising three children. Upon the death of her husband in 2002, Thelma moved to Charlotte to be closer to her daughter, Diane. They lived two houses apart and enjoyed many wonderful adventures together. Once in Charlotte, Thelma joined the Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church choir and continued singing in the choir until the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Thelma was also a member of the Ladies Guild with Our Lady of the Assumption. Thelma shared many stories of her childhood with family and friends. She grew up during the depression and life was difficult. Her father passed away in 1936 when she was only 5 years old. Her brothers and sisters were older and the closest in age was 6 years older than she. Her mom worked very hard raising 7 children and was not very affectionate. Regardless, Thelma admired her mom and all the things she did for her family. Thelma sadly lost her mom in 1946 right around Christmas and ended up living with her brother. These hardships shaped Thelma into a very conservative individual and the thoughts of what she endured growing up never left her mind. Thankfully, the challenging times of Thelma's childhood were brightened by finding and marrying the love of her life, Don. Her favorite pastime was gardening. For many years, she and Don held wonderful bridge parties. More recently, she loved pampering her little dog, Pepper. She enjoyed her weekly trips to Simpson's farmer market and having meals with her daughter and son-in-law. The weekly calls and texts from her great-granddaughters, London and Ireland truly brighten her days. She is survived by two sons: Donald (Don) J. and Kristin Woodyard of Lexington and Charlotte, NC, Daniel (Dan) R. and Judith Woodyard of Wilmington, NC, and daughter, Diane M. Brinson and her husband Dr. Dirk Simons of Charlotte, NC. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Joey Woodyard and his wife Jamie, Chris Woodyard and his wife Sheri, Alex Woodyard and his wife Susan, Michelle Cross and her husband Jon, Ashley Upton and her husband Joseph, Chris Walker, Rachel Brinson and her fiancé, Kyle Wallace, and Patrick Brinson. And she is survived by six great-grandchildren: Peyton Woodyard, Elena Woodyard, Greyson and Jac Cross, and Ireland and London Upton. Arrangements: A funeral mass will be held at 11 am on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church by Father Philip Scarcella and Deacon Peter Duca with the burial to follow at 1 pm at the Salisbury VA National Cemetery. Memorials: Boston's-Roseboro's Mortuary & Crematory is serving the Woodyard family. Online condolences may be made at www.bostonsmortuary.com
