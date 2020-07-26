Thomas Banks McIlvain Moore III, 85, Co-Owner of The Medicine Shoppe of Salisbury NC passed away after a brief illness on Thursday July 23, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born to Banks McIlvain II and Clare Hickey Moore on August 15, 1934 in Kings County, NY. Thomas graduated from Seton Hall High School, Patchogue, Long Island, NY and from Albany College of Pharmacy in Albany, NY. Thomas began graduate studies at The University of Connecticut in Storrs, Connecticut after marrying his beloved wife of almost 62 years, Patricia Elaine Privett Moore. Thomas Moore was a devoted husband and father. He is survived by seven children; Banks M. (Bryan) Moore IV married to Sunchai, John Thomas Moore married to Meagan, Michele Vaeth married to Michael, Leigh Ann Norris married to Tim, Marcia Clare Moore, Teresa Casmus married to Robert and Margaret Fisher married to Lee; his 15 grandchildren, Matthew Banks Moore married to Christina, Thomas Lee Moore married to Gabriella, David McIlvain Moore married to Sari, Michael Thomas Vaeth Jr., Peter Joseph Vaeth, John Patrick Vaeth, Mary Scott Norris engaged to Michael, Christian Banks Norris, William David Casmus, Lee Allison Fisher married to Tomoyo, Anna Michele Fisher, William (Bill) Henry Fisher, Holly Marie Fisher, Banks Copeland Moore and Richard Parks Moore; his great- grandchildren, Kayla Ko Moore and Jacob Banks Moore; his brother J Verner Moore, his sister-in-law Christa Moore, nephew Alex Moore, nieces Karina and Charlotte Moore, cousin Marcia McDermott and Ernie Luzzato as well as faithful and supportive Aunt Mary Austin. Thomas is preceded in death by his beloved wife Patricia, his brother Richard Moore and cousin Sharon Luzzato. Thomas' life was dedicated to helping people through work and community. Tom was a member of the Eastport Fire Department, Eastport, Long Island, NY; President of Eastport, LI, NY Civic Association and a member of the Salisbury Jaycees. Tom was employed at various pharmacies on Eastern, Long Island including Moore's Pharmacy, Eastport, LI, NY. He moved to North Carolina and joined the staff at Innes St. Drug in May of 1959, became the Pharmacist Manager of Innes St. Drug, Medical Center Pharmacy, Pharmacist Manager of Purcell's Drug Store on the Square and Co-Owner and Pharmacist Manager of Rowan Drug, Spencer, NC. In 1981, Tom became Co-Owner and Pharmacy Manager of The Medicine Shoppe on 1357 W. Innes St Salisbury, NC. Thomas' deep love and devotion to his Catholic faith was lived out by daily prayer and Mass attendance at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Salisbury NC. He was a 3rd degree member of The Knights of Columbus for 62 years, a 4th degree member for 10 years, President of the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church Men's Club and a Member of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem, member of Sacred Heart Parish Council, and a member of the Italian-American Heritage Club. Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1914 Salisbury, NC 28145. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 29th at 11 am followed by a burial service at Sacred Heart Cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the Facebook page for Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Salisbury, NC. Summersett Funeral Home is serving The Moore Family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com