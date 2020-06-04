Thomas Burton (T. Burt) Harris, 97 of Salisbury died Monday, June 2, 2020, at the Assisted Living wing of Trinity Oaks. He was born March 20, 1923, in Salisbury, to the late Charles Theodora, (Ted) Harris and Lyda Gribble Harris. He attended Salisbury City Schools and graduated from Boyden High School in 1941. He worked for his Father's Business, National Dry Cleaners during high school. He joined U.S. Army Air Force Cadet Training 1942. Graduating in October 14, 1944 as Lt. and was a Navigator on a B-24 Bomber in the 9th Air Force. Marrying Araminta Epting on October 17, 1944 in Salisbury at St. John's Lutheran Church was his biggest accomplishment. His business, C.T. Harris & Son Inc. was formed in 1948 selling X-ray and physical therapy equipment in the Carolinas and Virginia, retiring in 1983. Building a home in Boone in 1964, Burt loved the outdoor life in the mountains and after his retirement in 1983, he and his wife spent 6 months out of year in Boone. They entertained friends, the Golden Opportunity Club, and the youth groups from St. John's Lutheran Church. They also traveled all 50 states and toured all over the world. An active member of St. John's Lutheran church, participating as President of the Council, as a member of the Property Committee for 25 years, active usher, Chair of the Benevolent Foundation, President of the Sunday School, and member of the Stewardship Committee. Burt was member of the following clubs: 60 years of the Andrew Jackson Masonic Lodge #576, over 60 years of the American Legion Post, over 50 years of the Moose Lodge, Kiwanis and Civitan Clubs, and served on board of the Lutheran Services for the Aging, and on the LSA Foundation Board in the 90's. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Araminta Epting Harris, a brother Dr. Charles (Ted) Harris and wife Rebecca and his sister Barbara H. Richmond, and her husband Dave. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter Montye Harris Furr and son-in-law Dr. Hal Furr, of Salisbury, daughter Marcia Harris Echerd of Charlotte and daughter Renee Harris Bradshaw and son-in-law Chris Bradshaw of Salisbury; grandchildren Bradley Furr and his wife Julie of Charlotte, Stacey F. Wilson and her husband Wilson of Concord, Shelley E. Stover and her husband Scot of Denver, Nikki E. Coulter and her husband Kevin of Charlotte, Harris J. Lambert of Davidson, Christopher Stuart Sloan Bradshaw of Reidsville; and great-grandchildren Kevin, Maggie, and Tyler Haas, Chloe, Lucy, and Ryder Wilson, Zoey and Cassie Stover, and Kolie Coulter, Taylor and Sloan Bradshaw. He had 4 nephews and 1 niece. The Family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Doug Shellhorn, for his many years of loving care of Burt and all the love and support of the staff of Trinity Oaks and Trellis Hospice Care of Salisbury. A final note from Burt: “I was raised in 1st Presbyterian Church of Salisbury and in 1944 walked across W. Innes St. and married a Lutheran. I never got back across the street.” Service: A graveside service will be conducted by Dr. Rhodes Woolly. of St. John's Lutheran Church with Military Honor by the Rowan County Honor Guard at Rowan Memorial Park on Friday, June 5th at 2:00 pm. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made the Family Crisis Council of Rowan, Inc., PO Box 50, Spencer, NC 28159; or St. John's Lutheran Church, 200 W. Innes St., Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at summersettfuneralhome.com
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 4, 2020.