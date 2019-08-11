Thomas C. Fisher,III, 81, died Sunday, July 28 at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, GA following a brief illness. He leaves behind his daughters, Mary Fisher Perdue, Drusilla Fisher Powell and Katherine Fisher; his sister, Virginia Fisher Burdette, four grandsons, several cousins and many friends. Born and raised in Salisbury, NC, Mr. Fisher was an alumnus (and enthusiastic fan) of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps reserves from 1959 to 1965, achieving the rank of Sergeant E-5. He met his wife, Eleanor Martin Fisher, in Chapel Hill and they were married on July 23, 1960. Mrs. Fisher passed away on November 7, 2001. Mr. Fisher's career was in textile sales with Cannon Mills, and later Fieldcrest-Cannon. He served national accounts such as Marriott, and considered his customers among his closest friends. After corporate transfers to New York, Cincinnati, New Orleans and St. Louis, the Fishers settled in Dunwoody, GA where they raised their three daughters. Mr. Fisher spent his final years at Rock Creek Manor assisted living in Jasper, GA near his oldest daughter. He was an active and well-loved resident, participating in many activities and leading morning devotions. Mr. Fisher was well known for his sharp sense of humor, tendency to drive too fast, his intense love of all things Carolina Blue and a deep love for his family. There will be a Memorial service for Mr. Fisher in the Chapel at Canton First United Methodist Church in Canton, GA on August 17 at 2:00 pm. Afterwards, the family will greet guests at a reception in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending contributions to the Pastor's Discretionary Fund at Canton First United Methodist Church; 930 Lower Scott Mill Rd., Canton, GA 30115.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 11, 2019