Thomas Edward Small, 59, of Gold Hill, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury. He was born January 25, 1961 in Stanly County, to the late Thomas and Mary Biles Small. Mr. Small graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science. He worked for Desco Incorporated in Salisbury. Thomas was a member of the Keller Memorial Lodge in Rockwell and a faithful member of Gold Hill United Methodist Church. He was an avid outdoorsman, that loved to hunt and fish. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sherri Russell. Thomas is survived by his wife Amanda Ellen Small, whom he married December 28, 1992; two sons, Thomas Moyle Small II. and wife Courtney of Concord, and Devon Hunter Small of Gold Hill; grandson, Colton Small; two granddaughters, Hayden Small, and Adelyn Small; life-long friend, Roy Huffman and wife Doris of Gold Hill; and his favorite dog, Bandit. Service: Services for Mr. Small will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation of North Carolina, P.O. Box 2383, Chapel Hill, NC 27515, or to Gold Hill United Methodist Church, PO Box 52, Hwy 52 Gold Hill, NC 28071 Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, is assisting the Small family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 21, 2020.