Thomas Eugene “Gene” Price, 77, of Kannapolis passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Atrium-NorthEast. He was born Jan. 17, 1942 in Rowan County, a son of the late Thomas and Allie Reynolds Price. He was preceded in death by a son, Josh Price; grandson, Kade Campbell; brother, Grady Price; and sister, JoAnn Price. Gene was self- employed with Gene Price Painting for 50 years. Gene loved spending time with his family. Gene was also an avid car and truck enthusiast. Gene is survived by his wife, Pat Price; daughter, Annie Campbell (Justin); son, Ryan Price (Chelley); and five grandchildren, Kaytin and Kallon Campbell, Piershyin, Porcela and PaigeLeanna Price. Service & Visitation: Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Rev. David Clifton and Justin Campbell. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. His family will receive friends prior from 12:30-2 p.m. Memorials: Memorials may be made to WorldVision.org in Gene's Name. Whitley's Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 29, 2019