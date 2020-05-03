Thomas Glenn Eagle
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Glenn Eagle, age 86, of Chatham, VA, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020 at the home of his daughter, Peggy Gamewell. He had been in declining health for several years. He was born on November 3, 1933, in Salibury, NC, the son of the late Gilbert Glenn Eagle and the late Eva Curlee Eagle. He was married to the late Ruby Campbell Eagle. Mr. Eagle was an avid hunter and fisherman. He retired from Owen-Illinois/PCA in 1996. Mr. Eagle was a member of Franklin Baptist Church. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He is survived by three daughters, Peggy Gamewell of Chatham, Denise (Ron) Obstarczyk of Wayland, NY, and Rhonda Ketchie of Myrtle Beach, SC; a son, Tommy (Shirby) Eagle of Jefferson, NC; a brother, Wayne (Betty) Eagle of Salisbury, NC; four grandchildren, Crystal (Adam) Sevener of MI, Ron (Jennifer) Obstarczyk of NY, Bryan Eagle of NC, and Sheryl (Ben) Steele of NC; and Eight great-grandchildren, Amber Kovach, Sean Kovach, Nathan Obstarczyk, Nicholas Obstarczyk, Makayla Obstarczyk, Ashley Obstarczyk, Tyler Steele, and Hunter Steele. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Bill Eagle, Jim Eagle, and Clinton Eagle; and a sister, Loretta English. Due to the Covid-19 virus, a private graveside service will be held at Rowan Memorial Park in Salibury, NC with the Rev.Carroll Robinson officiating. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the.St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (Memorial Program), 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by phone, 1-800-873-6983, or also www.stjude.org/donate. The family would like to thank Liberty Hospice and the VAMC (Homebound Team) for all the care and support. Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Eagle family. scottfuneralhomechatham.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Rowan Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Scott Funeral Home
147 South Main Street
Chatham, VA 24531
(434) 432-2511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved