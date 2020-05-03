Thomas Glenn Eagle, age 86, of Chatham, VA, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020 at the home of his daughter, Peggy Gamewell. He had been in declining health for several years. He was born on November 3, 1933, in Salibury, NC, the son of the late Gilbert Glenn Eagle and the late Eva Curlee Eagle. He was married to the late Ruby Campbell Eagle. Mr. Eagle was an avid hunter and fisherman. He retired from Owen-Illinois/PCA in 1996. Mr. Eagle was a member of Franklin Baptist Church. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He is survived by three daughters, Peggy Gamewell of Chatham, Denise (Ron) Obstarczyk of Wayland, NY, and Rhonda Ketchie of Myrtle Beach, SC; a son, Tommy (Shirby) Eagle of Jefferson, NC; a brother, Wayne (Betty) Eagle of Salisbury, NC; four grandchildren, Crystal (Adam) Sevener of MI, Ron (Jennifer) Obstarczyk of NY, Bryan Eagle of NC, and Sheryl (Ben) Steele of NC; and Eight great-grandchildren, Amber Kovach, Sean Kovach, Nathan Obstarczyk, Nicholas Obstarczyk, Makayla Obstarczyk, Ashley Obstarczyk, Tyler Steele, and Hunter Steele. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Bill Eagle, Jim Eagle, and Clinton Eagle; and a sister, Loretta English. Due to the Covid-19 virus, a private graveside service will be held at Rowan Memorial Park in Salibury, NC with the Rev.Carroll Robinson officiating. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the.St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (Memorial Program), 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by phone, 1-800-873-6983, or also www.stjude.org/donate. The family would like to thank Liberty Hospice and the VAMC (Homebound Team) for all the care and support. Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Eagle family. scottfuneralhomechatham.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 3, 2020.