Lieutenant Colonel Ret., Thomas Hilliard Satterwhite died July 10, 2020 after an extended battle with Parkinson Disease related to Agent Orange exposure during his military career and entered his heavenly eternal home. He was born to Pitts Hilliard Satterwhite and Rosa Lee Simpson on November 17, 1930 in Cleveland. Educated in Rowan County Schools and North Carolina State University, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering. Following graduation, he married Carolyn Ruth Goodnight, the love of his life for 65 years. He was inducted into the military as a North Carolina State ROTC student with the rank of Second Lieutenant and began pilot training earning his pilot wings in 1955. During his 26 years of military service, he flew KC97, F86 Jet, C124 and C141 air planes logging over 10,000 flight hours and earning many commendations including Top C141 Pilot at Scott Air Force Base Standardization Headquarters. Tom was an honored war veteran. He served during the Cuban Crisis and Vietnam War. In peacetime he flew the Berlin Corridor and was amazed by the eventual removal of the Berlin Wall. Following his military commitment, Tom returned to Rowan County, and began Walnut Knoll, a beef cattle farm. He was active in the Cattlemen's Association for many years and loved being in the country. Tom was a Free Mason, earning his 32nd Masonic level 1 in Savannah, GA. He was an active church member his entire life and spent his last years worshipping at Maupin Avenue ARP (Presbyterian) Church. He had a gift with babies and loved dogs; believing babies and dogs are the best judge of character. Tom taught his children and grandchildren the most important things in life, to love the beach, the skies, the outdoors and to have good Christian values. Tom was a great father and loving husband. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pitts Hilliard and Rosa Lee Satterwhite; sisters: infant Laura Alice Satterwhite, Lucy Gibson, Rosa Lee Slate; brothers-in-laws: Bob Gibson, James B. Slate; and his son, Steven Reid Satterwhite. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Carolyn G. Satterwhite; sons: Tom Satterwhite, Jr. and Mike Satterwhite; daughter: Anne Satterwhite Garrison; daughters-in-law, Windy Satterwhite and Robin Satterwhite; grandchildren: David Satterwhite (Erin), Chris Satterwhite, Dan Satterwhite, Susan S. Kennedy (Nate), Trey Garrison (Audrey), Avery Garrison (Ally), Ryan Garrison (Jenny), James Satterwhite, Elizabeth Satterwhite, Emily Satterwhite; and great-grandchildren: Audrey Satterwhite, Declan Satterwhite, Caden Kennedy, Lydia Kennedy, Sawyer Garrison and Penny Garrison. The family would like to extend the warmest regard and thank you to the excellent care provided to Tom in his last days at the Salisbury VA Medical Center and the loving kindness of his caregivers at Southport 2B wing. Service: A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 at Maupin Avenue Presbyterian Church. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Salisbury National Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salisbury Christian Ministries, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and St. Joe's Indian School.
