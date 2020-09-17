1/1
Thomas Imes Jr.
Mr. Thomas Imes, Jr., 62, passed on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Charlotte. Born on July 2, 1958 in Rowan County, he was the son of L.D. Pruitt Imes of Cleveland and the late Thomas Imes, Sr. He was educated in the public schools of Rowan County. Left to cherish his memories include his mother, L.D. Pruitt Imes, of the home; brothers, Kenneth Ervin of the home, Melvin Imes (Arlene) of Salisbury, Brian Imes of Charlotte, and Aaron Imes (Eulanda) of Cleveland; sisters, Angela Camps (William) of Cleveland, and Dorothy Imes of Woodleaf; uncle, Leon Imes (Mary) of Woodleaf; aunts, Hattie Sue Gray (Theodore) of Woodleaf, Desiree Imes of Statesville, and Ammie Phifer (Hodge) of Maryland; special friends, Tony Brawley of Salisbury and Charles Deese of Mocksville; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Arrangements: Memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2 pm, at A.R. Kelsey Memorial Chapel, Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. Reverend Stanley Rice, Officiating. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the Imes Family. Online condolences may be sent to nobleandkelsey.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 17, 2020.
