Thomas Cecil Kesler, 74, of Salisbury, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at his home in Granite Quarry. He was born Oct. 31, 1944 in Salisbury, to the late Cecil Thomas and Jessie Wyatt Kesler. He was a graduate of Salisbury High School, and retired from Celanese. Thomas was a Veteran of the United States Army serving during Vietnam, he was a Purple Heart recipient, he also was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Bronze Star and Good Conduct Medal. Thomas was a member of the Son's of Confederate Veterans. He enjoyed collecting coins, old currency, and Confederate memorabilia. In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his Wife, Cynthia Lou Byrnes. Thomas is survived by his sons, Curtis Russell Kesler and wife Amanda of Salisbury, and Kristopher Thomas Kesler and wife Briana of Cordova, Tenn.; brother, Jim Kelser and wife Amy of Salisbury; sister, Anita; granddaughter, Lilly Renee Kesler; and grandson, Hayden Kesler. Arrangements: The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Nov. 1, at the Salisbury National Cemetery with military graveside rites provided by the NC National Guard and the Rowan County Honor Guard. Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Kesler family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 27, 2019