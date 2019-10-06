Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Lee Beeker. View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Visitation 1:30 PM - 2:45 PM Organ Lutheran Church Salisbury , NC View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Organ Lutheran Church, Salisbury , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Lee Beeker, 92, of Rockwell, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Morrison Manor in Laurinburg. He was born November 27, 1926, in Rowan County to the late John Calvin Beeker and Annie Bollinger Beeker. Mr. Beeker was a 1944 graduate of Cleveland High School, was a veteran of the United States Army, serving from 1946 to 1948, and retired from United States Department of Agriculture where he was a food safety inspector. Mr. Beeker was an active member of Organ Lutheran Church in Salisbury where he was former Chairman and member of the Church Council. For many years he sang in the choir. He also taught youth and adult Sunday School. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, John Beeker, Jr., and Benny Ray Beeker; and sister, Annie Mae Overcash. Mr. Beeker is survived by his wife, Helen Virginia Sides Beeker, whom he married October 29, 1949; daughters, Paula Beeker Poorman and husband, Richard, of Rockwell and Carolyn Beeker Heath and husband, Mark, of Clio, SC; sister, Marcella Freeze of Salisbury; grandchildren, Martin, Emily, Jon, Rob, Holly, and Michael; and 14 great-grandchildren. The family will greet friends and relatives on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 1:30-2:45 pm at Organ Lutheran Church in Salisbury. The funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Organ Lutheran Church, Salisbury, NC, with Pastor Carlin Ours and Pastor Eddie Pless, officiating. Burial will follow in Organ Lutheran Church Cemetery with Military Rites. Memorials may be made to Organ Lutheran Church, 1515 Organ Church Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Beeker family. Online condolences may be made at

