Mr. Thomas Pennington “Penn” Blanton, 34, of Cana Road, died Monday, March 25, 2019, at his home. He was born Nov. 3, 1984, in Rowan County, to Mary and Ted Blanton of Salisbury. As a boy, Penn was loved by children, peers and adults, and he returned it. He was bright, witty and mischievous. Inseparable from his two older brothers, they named themselves the “Three Amigos,” which always made their parents smile. Penn's sister, Eliza, nicknamed him “Sweetums,” the only brother to receive a nickname from her. A graduate and student body president of Salisbury High School, he afterwards enlisted in the United States Navy and served for six years. There he pursued his lifelong avocation: weather forecasting. Stationed at various Naval airbases, he served as an aerographer's mate, measuring and forecasting weather for Navy pilots. Penn then graduated from the University of Virginia (UVA), majoring in government. He loved great political contests, both here and abroad. Penn remained a staunch conservative and knew how to make, and take, a political joke. After his time at UVA, Penn spent a year working for a government contractor in Afghanistan, managing aerostats, small blimps that measured critical weather statistics as well as carrying secret military surveillance equipment. For the last five and a half years, after marriage, Penn lived with his beautiful wife, Emily, on her family farm near Mocksville. He worked as a Technology/Operations Analyst with Vitacost, a Kroger Company. Penn also worked alongside his wife to help build and manage a cut flower farm, Cana Farms. True to form, wherever he lived in private life, he installed complicated weather stations. In addition to his parents, survivors include his wife, Emily Hunter Blanton; two brothers, Lt. William F. Blanton and John Blanton; a sister, Eliza Blanton; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Eugene and Brenda Hunter; a brother-in-law, Michael Hunter; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and two special aunts, Anne Rutherford and Terry Rutherford. Service & Visitation: A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Eatons Baptist Church with Dr. David Gilbreath officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with military honors conducted by the U.S. Navy and the VFW Memorial Honor Guard. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. The family will receive friends at a reception in the church fellowship hall following the graveside. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, they request that memorials be considered for Davie Community Foundation, P.O. Box 546 Mocksville, NC 27028, Memo: Thomas Pennington Blanton Memorial Scholarship. Eaton Funeral Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com Funeral Home Eaton Funeral Service

