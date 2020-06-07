Spencer native, Thomas R. (Corky) Burdette, III, age 86 went home to his Heavenly Father on April 10, 2020, at his home in Atlantic Beach, FL after being in declining health for several years. Corky, born on October 11, 1933, was the only child of Thomas Roy Burdette, Jr. and Annie Laurie Eagle Burdette. He is survived by his wife, Virginia (Ginna) Fisher Burdette whom he married on October 21, 1961. They have three children, Berkeley Ellis Burdette Hill (Ben) of Mcclenny, FL, Thomas R. Burdette, IV (Amy) of Atlantic Beach, FL, and Virginia Estelle (Ginger) Burdette Downs of Jacksonville, FL. He has five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He attended public schools in Spencer, transferring to Fishburne Military School at the age of 17. After graduation, he attended Davidson College and joined the Kappa Sigma fraternity before being drafted into the U.S. Army. He was honorably discharged and continued his education. He attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute and joined the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity. He graduated from Virginia Tech with a degree in Civil Engineering. Corky pursued a career in heavy construction supervising projects throughout the southeast. He also worked in Saudi Arabia for approximately 10 years. Before retiring, his job as project manager was supervising the construction of support facilities for F-15's for the Royal Saudi Air Force. Corky and his family moved to Atlantic Beach in 1974. He was a member of Selva Marina Country Club where he was an avid golfer. He was a proud member of the “Dirty Dozen” and an ardent sports fan. He never tired of watching the Hokies. There will be graveside service at Chestnut Hill Cemetery in Salisbury at a later date. Memorials may be made to Fishburne Military School, 255 S. Wayne Ave., Waynesboro, VA 22980.



