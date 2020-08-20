Thomas “Ray” Choat, 70, of Gold Hill, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Bill Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury. He was born on November 13, 1949 in Augusta, GA to the late Thomas Choat and Ruth Lacks Choat. Ray proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Ray was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and worked as a Contractor for most of his life. He enjoyed playing golf, hunting and fishing, watching westerns, and being outside whenever he could. Ray was a member of the Albemarle and Rockwell Masonic Lodges as well as the Rowan County Shriners. He loved playing Santa Claus every year for the kids and he also coached potential members of the Masonic Lodge. Ray was a Volunteer Firefighter and EMT with the Rockwell Rural and Gold Hill fire departments. He was always helping cook with his wife in their catering business. In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his Mother and Father-in-law, Velma and Harry Lee Kluttz; niece, Dana Kluttz; brother-in-laws, Bobby Lee Kluttz and H.L. Kluttz Jr.; and a sister; and a special friend, Tony Trexler. Ray is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sue Kluttz Choat of Gold Hill, brother-in-law, Kenneth Kluttz (Joyce) of Salisbury; nieces and nephews, Brian (April) Kluttz of Salisbury, Jamie Honeycutt of Salisbury, Darren Kluttz (Shaney) of Rockwell; great-nieces and nephews, Meagan Kluttz of Rockwell, Drew Kluttz of Rockwell, Mandy Newton of Salisbury, and Justin Gragg of Salisbury, Savannah Kluttz of Salisbury, Sawyer Kluttz of Salisbury, and Brittany Honeycutt; special friend, Carter Trexler; as well as many close friends and extended family. Ray will be remembered for his Loving Big Heart and Generosity. Service: A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday August 23, 2020 at 4:00 PM outside at Immanuel Lutheran Church (2070 Emanuel Church Rd., Rockwell, NC 28138), conducted by Rev. Bruce Sheeks. Due to the Covid-19 Virus, the family requests that everyone attending wear a mask and practice social distancing. If you feel more comfortable please feel to free bring a chair, though some chairs will be provided. Military Honors will be provided by the Rowan County Volunteer Honor Guard and Masonic Rights will also be rendered. Burial will take place at the Salisbury National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or the Rowan County Shriners Club (6480 Long Ferry Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146). Powles Staton Funeral Home is assisting the Choat family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
