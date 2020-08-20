1/1
Thomas Ray Choat
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas “Ray” Choat, 70, of Gold Hill, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Bill Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury. He was born on November 13, 1949 in Augusta, GA to the late Thomas Choat and Ruth Lacks Choat. Ray proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Ray was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and worked as a Contractor for most of his life. He enjoyed playing golf, hunting and fishing, watching westerns, and being outside whenever he could. Ray was a member of the Albemarle and Rockwell Masonic Lodges as well as the Rowan County Shriners. He loved playing Santa Claus every year for the kids and he also coached potential members of the Masonic Lodge. Ray was a Volunteer Firefighter and EMT with the Rockwell Rural and Gold Hill fire departments. He was always helping cook with his wife in their catering business. In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his Mother and Father-in-law, Velma and Harry Lee Kluttz; niece, Dana Kluttz; brother-in-laws, Bobby Lee Kluttz and H.L. Kluttz Jr.; and a sister; and a special friend, Tony Trexler. Ray is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sue Kluttz Choat of Gold Hill, brother-in-law, Kenneth Kluttz (Joyce) of Salisbury; nieces and nephews, Brian (April) Kluttz of Salisbury, Jamie Honeycutt of Salisbury, Darren Kluttz (Shaney) of Rockwell; great-nieces and nephews, Meagan Kluttz of Rockwell, Drew Kluttz of Rockwell, Mandy Newton of Salisbury, and Justin Gragg of Salisbury, Savannah Kluttz of Salisbury, Sawyer Kluttz of Salisbury, and Brittany Honeycutt; special friend, Carter Trexler; as well as many close friends and extended family. Ray will be remembered for his Loving Big Heart and Generosity. Service: A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday August 23, 2020 at 4:00 PM outside at Immanuel Lutheran Church (2070 Emanuel Church Rd., Rockwell, NC 28138), conducted by Rev. Bruce Sheeks. Due to the Covid-19 Virus, the family requests that everyone attending wear a mask and practice social distancing. If you feel more comfortable please feel to free bring a chair, though some chairs will be provided. Military Honors will be provided by the Rowan County Volunteer Honor Guard and Masonic Rights will also be rendered. Burial will take place at the Salisbury National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or the Rowan County Shriners Club (6480 Long Ferry Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146). Powles Staton Funeral Home is assisting the Choat family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
outside at Immanuel Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street
Rockwell, NC 28138
(704) 279-7241
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved