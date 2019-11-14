Beloved son, father and a brother, Thomas Adam Smith (Hamilton) went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Health – Lexington Medical Center. Adam was born on Jan, 3, 1967 in Salisbury. He graduated from East Rowan High School in 1985 and attended Rowan Cabarrus Community College and Phifer University. Adam loved life and loved serving the Lord. He had a humble and gentle spirit which made him a friend to all. He was an avid Putt-Putt player and he won the NC State Championship in 1994. Adam was a dedicated volunteer in his community at Rowan Helping Ministries, NOVANT Rowan Regional Medical Center, and The Billy Graham Library, where he served for over twelve years. Adam was born with a severe heart condition, but that never slowed him down. He loved to travel to Putt-Putt tournaments and to Rowan County sporting events to support the youth playing. Adam loved spending time with his children and seeing their accomplishments. He was a member of Bethpage UMC in Kannapolis. Adam is survived by his mother, Bobbie Smith; two daughters, Brittany and Savannah Smith; his son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Jamey Smith; and his brother, Clay Hamilton. Visitation and Service: Visitation for Adam will be on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 1–3 p.m. at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove. Funeral service will be on Sunday, Nov. 17, at 1 p.m. at Bethpage United Methodist Church in Kannapolis, officiated by Pastor Marcus Portis. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Memorials: You may remember Adam with memorials in his honor to The Billy Graham Library at www.billygrahamlibrary.org. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Smith. Adam will be greatly missed by all. “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 14, 2019