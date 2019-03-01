Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Tom Sutton. View Sign

On Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, Thomas “Tom” Sutton, 78, of Gainesville, Va., died from long term effects of a progressive lung disease. Born on Oct. 4, 1940 in Chesterfield, S.C., he was raised in Kannapolis by his late parents, Carey D. and Rosa B. Sutton. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Mary Jo of Gainesville, Va.; his son, Kevin (Tracee) of Springfield, Va.; his daughter, Elizabeth (Mark) and two beloved granddaughters, Madeleine and Eleanor of Pennington, N.J.; sister Sue and brother Steve of Kannapolis; and sisters, Cherry and Anne of Charlotte. He was a retired financial manager with the Navy and Army Departments and a retired Captain in the United States Navy Reserve. Service: A memorial service will be held at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Haymarket, Va. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. Inurnment at Stonewall Memory Gardens in Manassas, Va. will be held at a later date. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his name to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, or Washington D.C.'s classical music radio station, Classical WETA 90.9 FM.

