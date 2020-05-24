Thomas Williams Burns, 67, of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury, NC. He passed following a long fight with complications from a major stroke. Tom was born January 18, 1953 in Jacksonville, FL to Harry and Elizabeth Williams Burns (Casey). As a fourth generation Floridian, his roots run deep in the sandy soil there, and he lived in Neptune and Atlantic Beaches (Florida) for over 30 years. After college with degrees from Universities of Georgia and Florida, Thomas worked as a facilities Manager for the State of Florida, and many years for Home Depot in Clayton, GA. He attended Milford Hills Methodist in Salisbury, and was a long time member of Timpson Presbyterian in Clayton, GA. In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his brother, Harry Burns III. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Noel Grizzard Burns, two sisters Kathy Bennick and Jeanie Burns, both of Florida. He is also survived by his 98 year old mother-in-law, Mary Grizzard Kidd, who he loved as if his own mother, and she him. Thomas also leaves many cousins, nieces, and nephews. A memorial service will be held when the current pandemic allows. Tom is the great-great-grandson of Peter James Bracken, he of fame as the engineer of the Confederate locomotive 'Texas'. He drove 'Texas' in the Great Locomotive Chase, backwards mind you,which resulted in the capture of the Union locomotive 'General' and the perpetrators of the Union raid. The same 'Texas' was recently restored at the NC Transportation Museum, where Tom was treated as royalty when they learned of his heritage. Memorials may be made to Regenerative Bioscience Center Gift Fund, UGA Foundation, 394 S. Milledge Ave, Ste 100, Athens, GA 30602; Timpson Presbyterian Church, 35 Hawthorne Ave, Clayton, GA 30525; Milford Hills United Methodist Church, 1630 Statesville Ave, Salisbury 28144. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Burns family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 24, 2020.