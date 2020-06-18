Mr. Thomas Jimmy “Jim” Wilson, 85, of Swicegood Road died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Rowan Regional Medical Center. Mr. Wilson was born in Davidson County January 26, 1935 to the late Benjamin Franklin “Jack” and Edna Barnhardt Wilson. A US Army Veteran, he had retired from the former North Carolina Finishing Company and was a member of Rolling Heights Faith Baptist Church, where he was also a member of the Mens' Bible Class. He was predeceased by a son, Edward C. Wilson, and a sister, Frankie Jane Walser. Surviving are his wife, Sara Sharpe Wilson of the home; son Thomas Benjamin “Tommy” Wilson and wife Brenda of Lexington; grandson, Thomas Cody Wilson; and sister Irene Myers of Linwood. Arrangements: A funeral service will be Friday at 11:00 AM at Piedmont Funeral Home Chapel conducted by the Rev. Wayne Sechrest. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 AM Friday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Forest Hill Memorial Park. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Rolling Heights Faith Baptist Church, 228 Pineland Ave., Lexington, NC 27295. Piedmont Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Wilson family. Online condolences may be made at www.piedmontfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 18, 2020.