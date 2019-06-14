Mr. Thomas Wyatt Reavis, 67, formerly of Kannapolis passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Bethany Woods Nursing Home in Albemarle. A funeral service is scheduled for 2:00 pm Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Interment with military honors will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 pm Saturday at Lady's Funeral Home. Mr. Reavis was born September 8, 1951 in Salisbury. He was a son of the late David McKenzie Reavis and Pauline "Polly" Yon Reavis. Thomas was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from Liberty Life where he was an insurance agent. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, David "Butch" Reavis and Gary Reavis. Mr. Reavis is survived by two daughters, Traci R. Lowder and husband David of Richfield and Kimberly R. Isley of Faith; son, Eric Reavis of Salisbury; two brothers, Douglas "Doug" Reavis and wife Coleen of Rockwell and Gene Reavis and wife Faye of Kannapolis; sister-in-law, Tamara of Kannapolis; and five grandchildren, Erica, Lani, Hannah and Riley Isley and Allison Lowder. Memorials may be sent to Gideons International, Kannapolis Camp. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of Bethany Woods Nursing Home for all of the care given to Thomas. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mr. Reavis.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 14, 2019