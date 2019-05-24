Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tim Billings. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Visitation 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM Funeral service 6:00 PM Central Baptist Church Interment 11:00 AM Carolina Memorial Park Kannapolis , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charles “Tim” Timothy Billings, 62, of Kannapolis went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Atrium CMC-Main in Charlotte following a period of declining health. Tim was born January 28, 1957 in Cabarrus County, NC a son of William Jack Billings and Rebecca Jo Marcus Billings, both of Kannapolis. Tim was a 1975 graduate of A.L. Brown High School. He was employed in the paint department of Freightliner for 27 years prior to becoming disabled. He was an active member of Central Baptist Church where he served as Senior Saints Director. He was active in the Men's Brotherhood and served as an usher. His hobbies included fishing and refurbishing old cars. He enjoyed helping people. He was always smiling and enjoyed life to the fullest. Tim was a loving Husband, Dad and Grandpa. Family left to cherish his memory include his wife of 32 years, Tamara “Tammy” Reese Billings of the home, three children; Angie Billings Cress and husband Jessie of Kannapolis, Christopher Blane Billings of Raleigh, and Melissa Billings Thacker and husband Lee of Ladson, S.C. He is also survived by one brother, Keith Billings of Kannapolis, eight grandchildren; Whitney Gibson, Mattison Cress, Jesica Cress, Jadyn Cress, Makenzi Thacker, Skylyn Thacker, Starlyn Thacker and Luke Thacker. The family would like to express their appreciation to the L-Vad Center Group at Sanger Clinic for their love and care of Tim over the years. Funeral services to celebrate Tim's life will be held 6:00 P.M. Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Central Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Dean Hunter and Rev. Curtis Parker. The family will receive friends at the church from 4:30 P.M. until the time of the service. At other times they will be at the residence. Interment will be11:00 A.M. Monday, May 27, 2019 at Carolina Memorial Park, Kannapolis. Memorials may be made to Central Baptist Church, 1810 Moose Rd, Kannapolis, NC 28083. Whitley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr.Billings. Online condolences may be sent to

