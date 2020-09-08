1/1
Timothy Heilig
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Timothy Nolan Heilig, age 61 of China Grove, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at Atrium Health – Cabarrus. Born Jan. 30, 1959 in Rowan County, he was the son of Robert Nolan Heilig and Joyce Gheen. Tim was preceded in death by his wife of 20 years, Sandra Crowell Powles Heilig; his brothers, Randy and Jeff; his great aunt, Dorothy Pearl Heilig; great uncle, Charlie Herman Heilig; and daughter, Samantha Marie Heilig. Tim spent his career as a driver “hauling” specialty (exotic type) cars all over the United States with his late wife Sandra. He was a Harley Davidson enthusiast. He loved spending time with his family. Those left to cherish his memory are his son, T.J. Heilig; daughers, April Runkel and her husband Daniel, and Dana Powles. He also leaves behind his brother, Keith Heilig and sister, Tonya Roach and her husband Eddie, along with his grandchildren, Blake Runkel, Hunter Powles, and Kaylee Powles and great aunt, Mary Juanita Heilig and various aunts and uncles. Arrangements: A memorial service to celebrate Tim's life will be held at a later date. Please call the family of Mr. Heliig for more information. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home
1420 North Main St.
China Grove, NC 28023
7048572401
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved