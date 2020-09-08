Timothy Heilig

Mr. Timothy Nolan Heilig, age 61 of China Grove, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at Atrium Health – Cabarrus. Born Jan. 30, 1959 in Rowan County, he was the son of Robert Nolan Heilig and Joyce Gheen. Tim was preceded in death by his wife of 20 years, Sandra Crowell Powles Heilig; his brothers, Randy and Jeff; his great aunt, Dorothy Pearl Heilig; great uncle, Charlie Herman Heilig; and daughter, Samantha Marie Heilig. Tim spent his career as a driver “hauling” specialty (exotic type) cars all over the United States with his late wife Sandra. He was a Harley Davidson enthusiast. He loved spending time with his family. Those left to cherish his memory are his son, T.J. Heilig; daughers, April Runkel and her husband Daniel, and Dana Powles. He also leaves behind his brother, Keith Heilig and sister, Tonya Roach and her husband Eddie, along with his grandchildren, Blake Runkel, Hunter Powles, and Kaylee Powles and great aunt, Mary Juanita Heilig and various aunts and uncles. Arrangements: A memorial service to celebrate Tim's life will be held at a later date. Please call the family of Mr. Heliig for more information. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com
.