Timothy L. Coan
1977 - 2020
Mr. Timothy Lamont Coan “Coan Bread”, age 43, son of Brenda Hunter Coan and the late Timothy Coan was born May 4, 1977 in Salisbury, NC. On Sunday, June 7, 2020, Timothy departed this life and entered into eternal rest. Tim was a graduate of North Rowan High School, Class of “1995”. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and attended Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and received a certificate in Criminal Justice Technology. He attended Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Salisbury. In addition to his father, Tim was preceded in death by his uncle, Christopher Hunter and his grandmother, Ida Hargrave. Precious and loving memories will forever remain with his mother and stepfather, Brenda Hunter Coan and Dennis Hill; his sisters, April Coan Sykes (Matthew), Tara Hill, and Latorya Hill Moore (Andrew); his niece, Raven Bruce; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives and friends. Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm at Hairston Funeral Home, Salisbury. Due to the COVID mandates in place, all visitor's are requested to wear mask upon entering the funeral home. Service: A private service for the family will be held at Hairston Funeral Home, Salisbury, with Rev. Dr. Nilous Avery, II, Pastor, officiating. Committal service with military honors will follow at the U.S. National Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.hairstonfh.com. Attachments area

Published in Salisbury Post from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hairston Funeral Home - Salisbury
