Mr. Timothy Leon Kilgore, 56, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at The Citadel Nursing Home, Winston Salem. Born in Cleveland County on July 7, 1963, he was the son of Gladys Kilgore Bell and raised by the late Nathaniel Hopper. Tim was a 1981 graduate of North Rowan High School and served his country in the US Army. Tim is survived by his Mother, Gladys Kilgore Bell (Aggrester, Sr.); son, Chief Timothy Kilgore, Jr., in the US Navy, Korea; daughter, Shekira Kilgore of Washington, DC; granddaughters, Kenadi and Kruize ; brothers, Todd Kilgore of Gastonia, Nat Hopper of Charlotte, Chris Hopper of Salisbury, Bernard Hopper of Woodleaf, and Darryl Hopper of Miami, FL; sisters, Cheryl Lynn Hopper of Salisbury, and Alycia “Lisa” Hopper-Kilgore of South Carolina; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Arrangements: Public Viewing Tuesday, April 21, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 pm at the funeral home. Funeral service will be Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm at A.R. Memorial Chapel Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. Reverend John W. Kilgore, Jr. officiating. Interment Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the Salisbury National Cemetery. In accordance with the Governors' mandate as it relates to Covid-19, there cannot be groups of no more than 10 people in a public gathering at any time but funeral services are permitted to include no more than 50 people, while observing Social Distancing Requirements to the extent practicable. The 50 people include the Funeral Home Staff, Ministers, Funeral Service Participants and the Family. Once 50 people are reached, no one else will be allowed to enter. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is servicing the family. Online condolences may be sent to nobleandkelsey.com.
Published in Salisbury Post from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020