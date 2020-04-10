Timothy Lydell Mitchell, 51, of Salisbury was born November 6, 1968 in Rowan County to Andrew and Geraldine Mitchell, Sr., departed his life on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Compass Nursing Home after a lengthy illness. He was a 1987 graduate of North Rowan High School, attended Johnson C. Smith University, Catawba College and Southern City A.M. Zion Church. His big accomplishments was being a part of the 1986 State Championship for North Rowan High School. He is survived by his parents; sons; Trey Whitfield, Timothy Mitchell, Jr., Demarlon Mitchell; brothers, Andrew Mitchell,Jr. (Sandra), Rev. Michael Mitchell (Stephanie); sisters, Jackie Sullivan, Yvette M. Johnson (Steve), Stephanie Cato(Durand), nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, a host of relatives and friends. Visitation: Public viewing will be Tuesday, April 14, 11:00 - 5:00 PM at Rowan Funeral Services. Service: A private funeral will be at Southern City A.M. E. Zion 1:00 PM. Interment: Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Rowan Funeral Services is assisting the Mitchell family.
Published in Salisbury Post from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020