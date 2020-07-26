1/1
Timothy Richard Yorks
Timothy Richard Yorks, 63, of Mt. Ulla, passed away July 22, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Regional Medical Center. Born October 11, 1956 in Rochester, NY to the late Elizabeth Craft Yorks and Richard L. Yorks. He was a graduate of Livonia High School. Tim spent his life as a dairy farmer on the Yorks' Family Farm in Livonia, New York and the Foster Family Farm in Cleveland, North Carolina. Aside of his love of agriculture, he loved Shelby Mustangs. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Laura Ruth Kreutter Yorks who he married February 24, 1990; son, Jon (Cary) Pellicane of Attica, NY; daughters, Kristin (Bradford) Bertoli of Burbank, CA, Carie (Ryan) Fugle of Salisbury, N.C., Leslie Yorks of Livonia, NY; sisters, Laurie (Charles) Wester of Conesus, NY, Julie (Tim)Loomis of Livonia, NY; grandchildren, Reed Fugle, Alanna Pellicane, Natalie Pellicane, Blake Fugle, Avery Fugle, Ellie Fugle, and twins, Nolan and Wyatt Bertoli; and nephews and nieces. A private memorial service was held at his home over the weekend. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The American Red Cross. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Yorks family. Online condolences may be made at www.summerettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 633-2111
