Mr. Timothy “Timmy” Byron Cook, 60, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. Mr. Cook was born Oct. 23, 1958 in Cabarrus County. He was a son of Nancy Rebecca Payne Brown and the late Robert Reid Cook. Timmy enjoyed playing his bass guitar and liked Southern Rock. He adored his family, especially his grandchildren. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by wife, Barbara Denise Lewis Cook; and sister, Karen Barr. In addition to his mother, Mr. Cook is survived by a daughter, Jessica Hamilton and husband Jeremy of Kannapolis; two sons, Jeremy Cook and wife Cody of Landis and Justin Cook and wife Tiffani of Kannapolis; two sisters, Deanna Shue and husband Tim of Kannapolis and Kim Elmore and husband Chris of Huger, S.C.; brother, Mike Brown and wife Peggy of Lake Tillery; three grandchildren, McKenna Cook, Dylan Cook and Lola Cook; and step-father, Jerry Dale Brown of China Grove. Service & Visitation: A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at First Wesleyan Church. Rev. Scott Wheeler will officiate. The family will receive friends from 12-12:45 p.m. Thursday at First Wesleyan Church. Memorials: Memorials may be sent to First Wesleyan Church, 301 Bethpage Rd., Kannapolis, NC 28081. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mr. Cook. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at

