Timothy “Timmy” Gene Pratt, of Salisbury, who lived in Rowan County most of his life has passed away on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at the age of 39 after a traffic accident. Timmy was born to parents Timothy and Wendy Pratt on March 12, 1979 in Clarksburg, W.Va. He grew up as the eldest of four and attended Salisbury High School. Timmy was married to Chrissy Pratt of Salisbury. He worked on the West Virginia Gas Lines. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Hubert Gene Pratt; twin sisters, Barbie Sue and Kimberly Vernice Pratt; and stepbrother, Michael Surratt. Timmy is survived by his parents, Timothy Pratt of West Virginia and Wendy Ridenour of Virginia and dtepmother Grace Pratt; his children, Hannah, Dylan and Presten Pratt of Salisbury; his siblings Chrissy Cassada and husband Mike and their children Tyler, Landon and Cade, Tishia Mowery and husband Erik and their children Abigail, Aiden and Adelyn and George Pratt; his grandparents, Barbara and George Robinson; and stepbrothers, Ben and Darren Surratt. Service: A memorial service will be held at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Cleveland at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Pastor Michael Rakes will be conducting the service. Family and friends are invited to attend and celebrate Timmy's life.

200 Clearview Dr

Cleveland, NC 27013

Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 21, 2019

