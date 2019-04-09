Timothy Van Gabriel

Mr. Timothy Van Gabriel, 59, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at CHS-NorthEast in Concord. A funeral service is scheduled for 2:00 pm Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Mike Roper will officiate. Interment will be at Carolina Memorial Park at a later date. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 pm Saturday at Lady's Funeral Home prior to the service. Mr. Gabriel was born September 26, 1959 in Concord. He was a son of the late Cecil E. Gabriel, Jr. and Zana M. Benfield Gabriel. Mr. Gabriel is survived by his wife, Brenda W. Gabriel; and a step-daughter, Kelly Jean Basinger. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mr. Gabriel.
Funeral Home
Lady's Funeral Home
268 North Cannon Boulevard
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2131
Funeral Home Details
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 9, 2019
