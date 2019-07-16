Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Send Flowers Obituary

Timothy Vann Lyerly, 68, of Rockwell, passed away unexpectedly on July 12, 2019 at CMC- Main. Born in Rowan Co, June 14, 1951 to the late Claude Van and Jean Leazer Lyerly. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Lyerly. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda Henion Lyerly whom he married in '77, son, Nicholas Andrew “Drew” Lyerly and wife, Brooke, grandsons, Xander Van and Jaxton Drake Lyerly and one sister, Nancy Carol Trexler and husband Martin. Tim was a graduate of ERHS (‘69). He received his BS of Engineering Technology from UNCC in '73. He was employed at Duke Power's McGuire Nuclear Station for 42 years. His employment began in 1974 during plant construction and he was a lifelong member of Shiloh Reformed Church. In his earlier years, he was a dedicated member of the Faith JC's and played golf having been a member of the Rockwell Golf Association. He also enjoyed playing softball which turned into many years of baseball with Drew. He cherished those countless hours spent teaching, coaching and sharing his love of baseball with his son. Tim was a great dad and the fact that Drew followed in his footsteps to become an engineer and also employed at McGuire gave him great pride. During his short period of retirement Tim enjoyed spending time with friends and family, playing golf, serving his church and working in his yard but he especially treasured being “Pop” to Xander and Jaxton. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and his dog, Gretel. Services will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Shiloh Reformed Church, 100 S. Main St, Faith, NC 28041 with the Rev. Richard Myers officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9:30-10:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church or the donor's . Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Lyerly family. Online condolences may be made at

