Tobey R. Lee, 78, of Salisbury passed away Friday, August 30, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Rowan County on November 30, 1940, he was the son of the late Ada Mae Gobble and Arthur Harris Lee. Tobey was a 1960 graduate of Boyden High School. He was retired from the Real Reel Association and served in the National Guard. He loved the beach, beach music, and his fur baby, Shadow. Tobey loved the game of golf, especially playing with his best friend, Wayne Page. He never missed a Duke game. In addition to his parents, Tobey was preceded in death by his son, Bradley Shawn Lee; step-son, Jeff Gray; sister, Betty Coffey. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 25 years, Janet Martin Lee; daughter, Brandie Lee; step-daughter, Jennifer Bost (Benny); step-son, Jamie Gray; four step-grandchildren, Hollie, Ashley, Kelly and Jessie; sisters, Ada Marie Rinehart, Louise Artz, Bobbie Young and Peggy Holshouser; four great-grandchildren. Visitation: 12:00 – 1:00 PM Saturday, September 14, 2019 at West Point Baptist Church, 1100 Pine St, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Service: 1:00 PM Saturday, September 14, 2019 at West Point Baptist Church with the Rev. Bill Nix officiating. Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 301 S. Main St. Suite 105, Salisbury, NC 28144 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Lee family. Online condolences may be made at

