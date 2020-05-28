Todd Victor Sells passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at his home. He was born October 7, 1964 in Cabarrus County. Todd graduated from North Rowan High School in 1982. He is survived by his parents, Ron and Pansy Sells of the home; sister, Chris (David) Connor and brother, Kirby (Misty) Sells all of Salisbury. Also surviving him are several nieces and nephews. Todd was employed with Sells and Sons Construction before he went on disability. He loved to fish, hunt, and the Carolina Panthers. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Service: A Celebration of Life will be held at Calvary Baptist Church at The Arbor 2 PM Sunday (May 31) with Pastor Scott Faw, Pastor Steve Sells, and Pastor Travis Connor officiating. Memorial: In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, Building Fund, 2255 East Ridge Road, Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Sells family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 28, 2020.