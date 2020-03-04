Tommy Leon Durham, 80, of Walnut Cove, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at his home. He was born March 4, 1939 in Stokes County to Ledford William Durham and Jessie Nelson Durham. Tommy was a cattle rancher and farmer. He served our country in the Army and Reserves. He served on the Stokes County Farm Bureau Board for 30 years. He was a member and one-time President of the NC Hereford Association. He was preceded in death by his father. Mr. Durham is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ronda Mendenhall Durham, of the home; his mother, Jessie Durham; sons, Perry Durham of Phoenix, Ariz. and Rocky Durham and wife Sheri of Salisbury; grandchildren, Lauren Durham, Scott Durham, Daniel Durham and Sarah Durham; brother, Larry Durham and wife Dianne of Walnut Cove; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Arrangements: A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Mark's Methodist Church, Germantown, NC 27019 on March 14, from 1-3 p.m.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 4, 2020