Tommy Ray Elliott, 87, of Benton, Ill. formerly of Galatia, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon, Ill. Tommy was born in Salisbury, N.C. on May 17, 1932, the son of the late Joe and Fleta (Goodman) Elliott. His late wife, Marie Elizabeth Kirkman preceded him in death on June 6, 2011. He was a member of the Little Chapel Church near Harrisburg. Tommy was a truck driver for many years and drove charter bus's for the Raines Bus Line, and also was a Harrisburg School Bus Driver from 1980 to 1987. He is survived by six sons, Mike Elliott of Galatia, Jerry Elliott of Centralia, Ronnie and Rita Elliott of Harrisburg, Robert and Ann Elliott of Salisbury, N.C., Tommy Ray Elliott Jr. of South Carolina, Wayne Hendrix of Salisbury, N.C.; three daughters, Linda Anderson, of Salisbury, N.C., Diana and Bill Partan of Harrisburg, Kay Hudson of King, N.C.; two brothers, Joe White Elliott of Southern Pines, N.C., Henry Lee and Geraldine Elliott of Salisbury, N.C.; two sisters, Faye Miller, and Betty Ann Tarrence both of Salisbury, N.C.; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation for Tommy will be held on Wednesday, August 7th from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Colonial Terrace Funeral Home in Eldorado. Funeral service will be on Saturday, August 10th at the with an additional visitation from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. with Pastor Daryl Worley officiating at the Rowan Memorial Park in Salisbury with Lyerly Funeral Home in Salisbury in charge. Internet condolences may be made at the website,

