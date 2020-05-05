Tommy Ray Hedrick
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tommy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tommy Ray Hedrick, 71, of Salisbury passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at Accordius Health in Salisbury. Born in Rowan County on December 30, 1948, he was the son of the late Charlie Buret Hedrick and Annie Mae Shinn Hedrick. Tommy was Baptist by faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters and four brothers. Those left to cherish his memory are his brothers, Charlie J. Hedrick and Adam Odell Hedrick, both of Salisbury. Service: A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Brookhill Memorial Gardens, 8625 US 52 Highway, Rockwell, NC 28138 with Pastor Brian McMasters officiating. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Charlie J. Hedrick to help with expenses, 5175 Woodleaf Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Hedrick family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Lyerly Funeral Home
515 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-633-9031
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved