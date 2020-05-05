Tommy Ray Hedrick, 71, of Salisbury passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at Accordius Health in Salisbury. Born in Rowan County on December 30, 1948, he was the son of the late Charlie Buret Hedrick and Annie Mae Shinn Hedrick. Tommy was Baptist by faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters and four brothers. Those left to cherish his memory are his brothers, Charlie J. Hedrick and Adam Odell Hedrick, both of Salisbury. Service: A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Brookhill Memorial Gardens, 8625 US 52 Highway, Rockwell, NC 28138 with Pastor Brian McMasters officiating. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Charlie J. Hedrick to help with expenses, 5175 Woodleaf Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Hedrick family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 5, 2020.