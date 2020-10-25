1/1
1937 - 2020
Tommy “Chief” Ray Menius, 83, of Mocksville, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury. He was born January 19, 1937 in Salisbury to the late Ray Menius and Maude Goodson Menius. Chief proudly served in the United States Army. He worked as an accountant and in his spare time he enjoyed coaching youth basketball, football, and baseball in Granite Quarry. As a life long member of Grace Lutheran Church, he served as a youth advisor, church council member, and Sunday school teacher. He was also a member of the Salisbury Jaycees, where he reached exhausted rooster status. Chief is survived by his wife of 62 years, Alice “Faye” Menius, whom he married, October 26, 1958; daughters, Debbie Archer (Dan) of Mocksville and Kelly Kennedy (Foy) of Lexington; son, Neil Menius (Kim) of Mocksville; three grandsons, Trey Archer (Kathlyn) of Landis; Logan McAdams (Ashley) of Kannapolis; Chandler Archer of Charlotte; great-grandson to be, Baby Ward; sister, Betty Lyles of Cary; and many nieces and nephews. Service: There will be private graveside service at Grace Lutheran Church, conducted by Rev. Jerome Cloninger. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Advocacy Center of Davie County, 261 S. Main St. Mocksville, NC 27028; Dragonfly House, 387 Valley Rd. Mocksville, NC 27028; and Grace Lutheran Church, 3020 Grace Church Rd. Salisbury, NC 28147. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Trinity At Home staff, especially Sandy, Dawn, and Tina; and Dr. Melissa Seagle. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Menius family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 25, 2020.
