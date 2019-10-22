Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tommy Shutt. View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 View Map Graveside service 3:00 PM Brookhill Memorial Gardens Rockwell , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Tommy Lynn Shutt, 70, of Salisbury, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. He was born November 28, 1948, in Rowan County to the late Cecil Monroe Shutt and Gilda Castor Shutt Holbrooks. Tommy was a 1967 Graduate of East Rowan High School and was the owner/operator of Saw Mill Machinery Services for over 30 years. He enjoyed racing drag boats and restoring classic cars. Tommy was a 45 year member of Keller Memorial Lodge # 657 in Rockwell. Anyone that knew Tommy, knew he was stubborn and could sell ice to an Eskimo. When it came time to care for his wife, he became humble and never left her side. His children loved how after Vivians dementia took over her mind, Tommy and her fell in love all over again. In addition to his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce McGlamery. He is survived by his wife, Vivian Rhodes Shutt; children Debbie Benfield, Sharron Bernhardt (Amy), Ronnie Shutt, and Marshia Shutt; and grandchildren, Stefaine, Ron "Buster," Miles, and Myra. The family will greet friends and relatives on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 1:00 to 2:30 PM at Powles Staton Funeral Home in Rockwell. A graveside service will follow on Wednesday at 3:00 PM at Brookhill Memorial Gardens in Rockwell. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Keller Memorial Lodge, 520 Cantiberry Drive, Salisbury NC 28146. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Shutt family. Online condolences may be made at

