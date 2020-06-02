Tommy Wayne Porter Sr.
Tom Porter passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. As his pilot colleagues would say “he flew west”, “slipped the surly bonds of Earth”, and “put out my hand and touched the face of God”. Born January 7, 1941, he was the son of James Crawford Porter and Tibertius Everhart Porter. He is survived by his wife Faye, son Tom and his wife Laura, daughter Jennifer Alexander, grandchildren Ethan and Jared Porter, Anna Louise and Ross Alexander, sister Norma Thompson and her husband Bill, and brother Tony Porter. Tom began his flying career with Piedmont Airlines in 1968 and retired as a Captain with US Air in 2001. Following his retirement, Tom enjoyed spending meaningful time with friends and family. As an avid auto enthusiast, Tom found joy in working on his cars and motorcycles. Additionally, his favorite pastimes included regularly grabbing breakfast with friends as well as taking the time to help others. No job was ever too big or too small for Tom, and he took pleasure in assisting those in need. Family was most important to Tom. Throughout his life, he cherished the years he was graced to spend with his wife, children and grandchildren. In his later years he took pride in watching his grandchildren compete on the athletic field and in the classroom. His crowning achievement was being able to see his children and their children grow into strong and successful individuals. His life will forever be cherished by those who love him, and his memory will live on in their hearts and minds. The life of Tom Porter can perhaps best be summed up in his own words: “I've always been prepared for the worst and hoped for the best. Above all else, I never gave up.” The family will have a private memorial for Tom and would like you to remember him as you knew him. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Porter family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lyerly Funeral Home
515 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-633-9031
