Mr. Tommy Wayne Rainey Sr. 66, of Rockwell passed away on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at his residence after a courageous fight with cancer. Tommy was born on April 7, 1953, in Rowan County, the son of the late Charlie William Rainey and the late Lena Mae Hill Rainey. Tommy was a 1973 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School and worked for ABEX as a Supervisor until his retirement. He was of the Baptist faith. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 40 years, Deborah “Debbie” Stewart Rainey; son, TJ Rainey Jr. (Kristy) of Rockwell; brother, Bill Rainey (Sheila) of China Grove; grandchildren, Austin Rainey (Lindsay) of Rockwell, Liena Rainey of Salisbury, Zoe Fuson, Xander Fuson and Zach Fuson; and son-in-law, John Fuson, all of Colorado Springs, Colo. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at Summersett Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Brookhill Memorial Gardens with Rev. Lincoln Roth officiating. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the , 1901 Brunswick Ave., Charlotte, NC 28207. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Rainey family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 13, 2019