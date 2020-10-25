Tonda Williams Claytor, 49, of Rockwell, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at her residence in Rockwell. She was born September 1, 1971 in Statesville to Thomas Eugene Williams and the late Carolyn Bost Williams. Tonda loved life, fishing, and going to the mountains and beach. She dedicated 12 years of her life to home schooling her kids and enjoyed sitting on the front porch watching her grand babies. Tonda was the pastor's wife and mother of the church at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Kannapolis, which was a huge part of her life. She was a phenomenal wife and best friend, mother, daughter, and nana. In addition to her parents, Tonda was preceded in death by her grandchild, Gracie Marie Claytor. Tonda is survived by her husband, William Claytor; three children, William Edward (Tonya) Claytor Jr. of Salisbury, Christina Marie (Chris) Gann of Salisbury, and Joshua Tyler (Barbara) Claytor of Rockwell; five grandchildren, William Lucas Claytor, Melody Rayne Claytor, Elijah James Claytor, Greyson Tyler Claytor, and Selina Addison Gann; brother, Ricky Dale Massey of Statesville; and nephew, Ricky Dale Massey, Jr. of Statesville. Service: The family will greet friends and relatives on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Claytor family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
