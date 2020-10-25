1/1
Tonda Williams Claytor
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tonda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tonda Williams Claytor, 49, of Rockwell, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at her residence in Rockwell. She was born September 1, 1971 in Statesville to Thomas Eugene Williams and the late Carolyn Bost Williams. Tonda loved life, fishing, and going to the mountains and beach. She dedicated 12 years of her life to home schooling her kids and enjoyed sitting on the front porch watching her grand babies. Tonda was the pastor's wife and mother of the church at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Kannapolis, which was a huge part of her life. She was a phenomenal wife and best friend, mother, daughter, and nana. In addition to her parents, Tonda was preceded in death by her grandchild, Gracie Marie Claytor. Tonda is survived by her husband, William Claytor; three children, William Edward (Tonya) Claytor Jr. of Salisbury, Christina Marie (Chris) Gann of Salisbury, and Joshua Tyler (Barbara) Claytor of Rockwell; five grandchildren, William Lucas Claytor, Melody Rayne Claytor, Elijah James Claytor, Greyson Tyler Claytor, and Selina Addison Gann; brother, Ricky Dale Massey of Statesville; and nephew, Ricky Dale Massey, Jr. of Statesville. Service: The family will greet friends and relatives on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Claytor family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street
Rockwell, NC 28138
(704) 279-7241
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved