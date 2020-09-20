Tonia Ann Correll Helms, 59, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. Tonia loved her family and friends fiercely. She shared joy and passion for everything life had to offer, with an easy laughter that was contagious. She was born on Feb. 14, 1959 in Rowan county to the late James and Margaret Correll. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Leighann Martin. Tonia is survived by, husband of 20 years Shawn Moslak, son Ray Martin Jr.; daughters, Laurie Sloop (husband Wayne) and Leslie Helms; stepson, Shawn Moslak Jr (wife Shannon); stepdaughter, Nicole Moslak; grandchildren, Kylie, Raelyn, River, Freya, Raina, and Bryson; siblings, sister, Diane Klutz (husband Andy); brother, Eddie Correll, sister Starlet Holder (husband Johnny); nieces and nephews Wanda, Margaret, Justin, Daytona, Bud, Sally, Thoma and Hope; as well as many great-nieces and nephews. Arrangements: A private family memorial service will be held. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the bereaved ask that everyone hug their loved ones a little tighter and do something that brings a smile to someone's face.



