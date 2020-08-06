Mr. Tony Don Pleasants, 67, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Carolina Care Health and Rehabilitation Center in Cherryville. Tony was born on August 17, 1952 in Rowan County son of the late Gail Ballard Pleasants. Service: A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Center Baptist Church Cemetery in Thurmond. A guest register is available at www.stameycherryvillefuneralhome.com
, Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Pleasants.