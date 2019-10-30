Tony Ray Boggs, 75 of Salisbury passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family and friends. Born December 28, 1943 in Salisbury, he was son of the late Lucy Etta “Tommy” Earnhardt Boggs and Archie Ray Boggs. He graduated from North Rowan High School in 1964 and was a veteran of the US Navy. Mr. Boggs was a preacher and a carpenter. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son Lance Ray Boggs on July 27, 1986 while serving in the US Navy; brother, Danny Kaye Boggs on August 31, 2016. Those left to cherish is memory are his wife, Kathleen Marie Boggs; children Holly R. Boggs, Robert D. Boggs, Heather R. Lloyd and T. J. Boggs; brother, Steve Terry Boggs; sister-in-law, Wanda Boggs; ten grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 2-4 PM Sunday (Nov. 3) at Summersett Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be conducted 10 AM Monday (Nov. 4) at the Salisbury VA National Cemetery with Military Graveside Rites conducted by the US Navy and the Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rowan Helping Ministries, 226 N. Long Street, Salisbury, NC 28144 Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Boggs family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 30, 2019