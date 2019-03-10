Tracie Leigh Whitley, a little 5 pound girl, was placed in the arms of Walter James and Debra Coates Whitley on July 25, 1974 in Rowan Memorial Hospital in Salisbury. A 1992 graduate of Carver High School in Winston-Salem, Tracie was a well known hair dresser in Kernersville. She spent her life enjoying listening to her music and being with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Debra Leigh Coates Bost; maternal grandparents, Rozelle and Daisy Coates; and paternal grandparents, Joe and Helen Whitley. Surviving are her father, Walter James Whitley of Spencer, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that have loved her so. Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 at Rowan Memorial Park Chapel in the Pines, 4125 Franklin Community Center Rd., Salisbury, NC 28144. The family will receive friends at the home of Helen Marsh at other times, 126 11th St., Spencer, NC 28159. Service: 2 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 at Rowan Memorial Park Chapel in the Pines with Chaplain Randy Hillman officiating. Burial will follow in the Rowan Memorial Park Cemetery. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Whitley family and online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Lyerly Funeral Home
515 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-633-9031
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 10, 2019