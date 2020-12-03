Ms. Tracy Renee Overcash, age 35 of China Grove, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Atrium Health-Cabarrus. Born September 10, 1985 in Rowan County, Tracy was the daughter of Jerry and Patricia Beaver Overcash and was preceded in death by her grandparents, David and Ruth Beaver and Henry and Irene Overcash. Tracy attended Rowan County Schools. Her favorite pastime was being in the boat fishing with her Dad and brother, David and hanging with her beloved dog, Diesel. She loved riding the four-wheeler around her home. Tracy was a kind, compassionate and giving person who had such a gentle heart. She never met a stranger. All who knew and loved her will sorely miss her presence. Those left to cherish her memory are her parents, Jerry and Patricia, along with her brother, David Overcash. She also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and too many friends to count. Visitation: Visitation for Tracy will be on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 2:00 – 3:00pm at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove. Funeral service will follow in the Chapel at 3:00pm officiated by Rev. Chuck Overcash. Memorial: The family has requested you kindly remember Tracy with donations in her honor to the Rowan County Animal Shelter, 1465 Julian Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com
Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Ms. Overcash.